Meta Barred From Running Behavioural Ads On Facebook, Instagram In Norway

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta has been barred by the Norwegian Data Protection Authority from running behavioural advertising on its platforms, Facebook and Instagram, in Norway.

The three-month initial duration of the prohibition, which became effective on August 4th, will end when Meta can establish compliance with the law.

The Norwegian Data Protection Authority claims that Meta’s surveillance and profiling methods are against privacy rules and that the company is required to get users’ permission before carrying out such procedures.

A heavy fee of up to one million NOK ($100,000) per day might be imposed for violating the restriction.

The Irish Data Protection Commission had earlier ruled that Meta’s behavioural advertising practices were illegal, speaking on behalf of all data protection authorities in the European Economic Area (EEA).

The Norwegian Data Protection Authority’s conclusion follows that decision. A recent judgement by the European Union’s Court of Justice determined that Meta’s behavioural advertising is still illegal, despite considerable changes in response.

Meta can get the restriction lifted and can restart the behavioural advertising on Facebook and Instagram in Norway by qucikly acting to address the issue brought by Norwegian Data Protection Authority. Throughout the suspension, the company’s compliance efforts and their effect on customer privacy will be extensively scrutinised.