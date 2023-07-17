38 Parties To Participate In NDA Meeting Tomorrow, Says JP Nadda

New Delhi: BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday announced that a total of 38 parties have confirmed their participation in the NDA meeting that will be held on July 18.

While addressing a press conference here, BJP chief Nadda praised National Democratic Alliance for its efforts to serve and strengthen the country. However, he hit out at UPA saying that the alliance neither has a leader nor does it have the power to take decisions.

“National Democratic Alliance is an ideal alliance meant to serve and strengthen the country…UPA neither has a leader nor does it have the power to take decisions. It is an alliance based on selfish interests and is only for photo opportunities,” JP Nadda attacked UPA.

He further alleged that UPA is an alliance based on “selfish interests and is only for photo opportunities.” He highlighted the efforts that were made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were praised globally. “In the last 9 years, we have seen the strong leadership of PM Modi which has been appreciated by many. Zero tolerance for corruption has also increased. The PM has also set an example in Covid19 management,” JP Nadda said.

He asserted that good governance work has been done in the last 9 years by the NDA government and stressed that the Modi-led government will continue working on it. “Good governance work has been done in the last 9 years by the NDA government and we are continuously working on it. Rs 28 lakh cr have directly transferred to beneficiary (DBT) till date,” Nadda added.