Meghana Sahoo Honored with ‘Women Change Makers in Sanitation 2023’ Award

Bhubaneswar: In a landmark recognition of outstanding contributions to sanitation endeavours, Meghana Sahoo, leading the TG Swikriti group in Bhubaneswar, has been honoured with the esteemed “Women Change Makers in Sanitation 2023” award. This prestigious accolade, jointly presented by the India Sanitation Coalition and FICCI, underscores the collaborative efforts between TG Swikriti and the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Meghana Sahoo, at the helm of TG Swikriti, a Self-Help Group (SHG), has played a pivotal role in managing the operation and maintenance of the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) and desludging services for BMC. The SHG efficiently oversees 10 cesspool vehicles, extending doorstep services across the city.

TG Swikriti has emerged as a linchpin in community education, enlightening residents about the prudent use of cesspools and the importance of timely sewage tank emptying. In strict adherence to BMC guidelines, TG Swikriti diligently collects service charges for their operations, ensuring financial sustainability and the seamless continuation of their sanitation services.

The members of TG Swikriti, in collaboration with BMC, remain on high alert, responding promptly to service calls throughout Bhubaneswar. Their responsiveness underscores the group’s dedication to delivering efficient and timely sanitation services in alignment with BMC standards.

Expressing gratitude for the accolade, Meghana Sahoo highlighted the role of BMC’s collaborative efforts to strengthen the TG Swikriti group. Bhubaneswar’s sanitation landscape has become a community-driven approach where the ULB is involving different groups to make it more vibrant, told Mayor Smt.Sulochana Das.

This award not only honors Meghana Sahoo’s exemplary leadership but also underscores the pivotal role played by community-driven initiatives like TG Swikriti, working hand in hand with BMC, in creating cleaner and more sustainable urban environments says Commissioner Sri Vijay Amruta Kulange.