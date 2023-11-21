Odisha Chief Secy Inaugurates 3-Day “Workshop on Cash Management for Indian States”

Bhubaneswar: A three-day “Workshop on Cash Management for Indian States” is organized by the IMF-SARTTAC from 21-23 November 2023 in collaboration with the Finance Department, Govt of Odisha & Reserve Bank of India at Madhusudan Das Regional Institute of Financial Management Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena today inaugurated the programme attending the programme as Chief Guest of the occasion.

Vishal Dev, Principal Secretary, Finance, Mr. David Cowen, Director, IMF-SARTTAC, New Delhi, Ms Celeste Kubasta and Mr. Stephen Turnbull, Public Finance Management Advisors of IMF-SARTTAC, New Delhi were also present in the programme and addressed to the participants.

Selected participants from Indian States: Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha have attended the workshop.

The objective of cash management is to ensure that the Government is able to fund its expenditure in a timely manner and meet its obligations and they fall due.

Chief Secretary in his address to the participants stated about the development story of Odisha which is a transformation one. He said this has been possible due to the rigour of discipline and prudence in managing the state finances. Cash Management has been identified as the focus area of the reform programme. We could tide over the fiscal shocks even during the Covid-19 pandemic without much impact on our fiscal targets only due to the scenarios analysis as part of the reform measures, Jena said.

“We have been associated with the IMF-South Asia Regional Training and Technical Assistance (SARTTAC) since mid-2018 and availing technical assistance for Public Financial Management Reforms in broad areas like (i) Reinforcing Budget Credibility, (ii) Fiscal Risk Management, (iii) Commitment Management & Control System, and (iv) Cash Management, said Sri Vishal Dev, Principal Secretary, Finance, Govt of Odisha attending on the occasion. He also said that Odisha has been proactive in adopting some of the international best practices to strengthen our public finance management practices.

Among others, Dr Satyapriya Rath, Director(Budget), Finance Department and officers from MDRAFM were also present during the inaugural session of the workshop.