Mayurbhanj Collector’s T-Shirt Row: Sasmit Reacts To Aparajita Sarangi Citing MP Officers At RSS Event 

Bhubaneswar: BJD MP and National Spokesperson Dr. Sasmit Patra has responded to BJP MP and National Spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi in a political controversy over Mayurbhanj District Collector Veenit Bharadwaj wearing a T-shirt having a photo of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Patra showed the photo and details of two IAS officers standing in flag salutation at a program of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. The IAS officers are a District Magistrate and a Municipal Commissioner, he stated.

Sasmit uploaded the photo of both the IAS officers standing in front of the RSS event. He said “Mayurbhanj Collector attended a government program. Aparajita is making noise about it. Will she condemn the actions of these two IAS officers from Madhya Pradesh?”, Patra asked.

Notably, Mayurbhanj Collector took part in a government event wearing a T-shirt having logo of CM Naveen Patnaik. Aparajita criticized it and posted on X, formerly twitter that the action of the Collector is very unfortunate. Government officials should not behave like that, she stated.