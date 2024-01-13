Mauritian Govt. Grants Special Break On Jan 22 For Ram Mandir Inauguration Celebrations

Port Louis: The Mauritius government has approved a request by Hindu socio-cultural organizations to grant a two-hour break for officials on January 22, 2024, for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in India.

Responding favorably, the government recognized the cultural significance of the Ram Mandir inauguration and acknowledged the importance of facilitating the participation of devotees in the celebrations.

The Mauritius Sanatan dharma temples federation had written to PM Pravind Jugnauth to allot 2 hours off to the while working class people to follow the live telecast of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and to perform the rituals.

The Mauritian Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on Friday, issued an official statement that read, “(The) Cabinet has agreed to the grant of a one-off special leave of two hours on Monday 22 January 2024 as from 1400 hours to public officers of Hindu faith, subject to exigencies of service, in the context of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in India, which is a landmark event as it symbolises the return of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.”

The ceremonial installation ceremony will take place on January 22 and will be attended by dignitaries, including Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.