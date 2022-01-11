Massive Jump! Odisha Reports 7071 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 7,071 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the active caseload in the state to 27,216l, according to the State Information & Public Relations department.

Out of the new cases, 4128 were detected in quarantine while 2943 are local contact cases. As many as 707 children below 18 years were tested as positive for Covid.

With the addition of new Covid infections, the total cases in Odisha have now reached 10,82,769. With 69,018 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the State’s test positivity has jumped to 10.24%.

Below is the district-wise breakup of new cases:

1. Angul: 83

2. Balasore: 198

3. Bargarh: 85

4. Bhadrak: 54

5. Balangir: 190

6. Boudh: 20

7. Cuttack: 505

8. Deogarh: 18

9. Dhenkanal: 55

10. Gajapati: 45

11. Ganjam: 111

12. Jagatsinghpur: 60

13. Jajpur: 130

14. Jharsuguda: 143

15. Kalahandi: 73

16. Kandhamal: 18

17. Kendrapada: 27

18. Keonjhar: 65

19. Khurda: 2226

20. Koraput: 107

21. Malkangiri: 6

22. Mayurbhanj: 201

23. Nawarangpur: 95

24. Nayagarh: 35

25. Nuapada: 26

26. Puri: 156

27. Rayagada: 36