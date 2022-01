Former Odisha Minister Duryodhan Majhi No More, CM Naveen Expresses Grief

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha minister & 5-time MLA Duryodhan Majhi passed away at his residence on late Monday night, informed his son Krushnasingh Majhi.

Leaders across party lines, including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, expressed their condolences on the sad demise of Majhi.