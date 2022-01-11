India logs over 1.68 lakh new Covid cases; Omicron case tally at 4461

New Delhi: The 1,68,063 new Covid-19 infections, as reported on Tuesday, is less than the figure of 1,79,723 the previous day, the health ministry said. Total deaths stands at 4,84,213, while the tally of infections has reached 35.88 million.

Omicron case tally at 4,461.

Active case tally reached 8,21,446. Daily positivity rate (10.64%).

India’s daily case is 6.48% less than yesterday.

Total 69,31,55,280 samples tested up to January 10, of which 15,79,928 were tested yesterday.

The top five states that registered maximum cases are Maharashtra with 33,470 cases, followed by West Bengal with 19,286 cases, Delhi with 19,166 cases, Tamil Nadu with 13,990 cases and Karnataka with 11,698 cases.