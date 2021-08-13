Massive Drug Haul! Over 1 Kg Brown Sugar Seized In Khurda

Bhubaneswar: Brown sugar worth over Rs 1 Crore was seized from Odisha’s Khurda and three drug peddlers were arrested in these connections.

The accused have been identified as Md Saiyaz of Cuttack, SK Kamruddin of Bhadrak and Sourav Pattanaik of Khurda district.

In a raid on Thursday evening, the STF team conducted a raid near the Khurda Bus stand and recovered 1.265 kg brown sugar.

In this connection, STF PS Case No.28 dated 12.08.2021 U/s. 21(c)/29 NDPS Act, 1985 was registered.

Since 2020, STF in the special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 36 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin and more than 74 quintals 38 kg ( 7438 ) of Ganja /Marijuana and arrested more than 100 drug dealers/peddlers.

It seems Odisha has turned into a new destination for drugs mafia with rampant trade of illegal narcotics like Brown Sugar spreading its tentacles across several districts of the State.

Despite stringent vigil and arrests of the accused, such drug peddlers continue trading the contraband items after release from jail which has become a major challenge for the State police.

In Khurda district, especially in the capital Bhubaneswar where the “powder” business being operated from several slums has hit youths, mostly students.