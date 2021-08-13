US to deploy over 3000 troops to Afghanistan

Kabul: The United States deployed over 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to help in the evacuation of diplomats and special visa applicants (SIV).

These troops will deploy to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul immediately.

Another 1,000 personnel will be sent to Qatar to process Afghans who are being evacuated and relocated to the US on special visa. Another 3,500 troops will deploy from a base in the US to Kuwait to stand prepared to be sent to Afghanistan if needed.

The additional deployment announcement came amidst growing concerns in Biden administration with the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, as a result of the Taliban advancing far more rapidly than anticipated.

The US had planned to leave about 650 troops after the completion of the drawdown for the security of its embassy and personnel.

