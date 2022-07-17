Margaret Alva Is Opposition’s Choice For Vice President

New Delhi: The opposition in the centre has picked former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva as its vice presidential pick. This was informed by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

On Saturday, the BJP announced Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar as the NDA’s pick to be the next Vice President of India.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar said 17 parties are on board for this unanimous decision. “Our collective thinking is Alva will file VP nomination on Tuesday,” the veteran politician said.

BJP chief JP Nadda made the announcement after the party’s parliamentary board met in Delhi to discuss their choice.