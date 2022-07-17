BMC Seals Shopping Mall For Poor Sanitation

Bhubaneswar: As the number of cases of COVID-19 raised in Odisha capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday sealed a mall for poor sanitation practices.

The shopping mall– Reliance Fresh at Gopabandhu Chaaka has been sealed by the civic body for a period of three days.

BMC officials said that it will be allowed to open after improving sanitation practices.

The BMC also requested the malls and shop owners to maintain cleanliness at a minimum of 5 meters and above the surroundings of the establishments.

BMC has also appealed to all to keep twin dustbins, segregate waste and hand it over to BMC Safai Gadi during collection. Littering around the establishments will result in the closure of shops and penalty.