11-Member Health Team In Koraput’s Dasmantpur To Curb Diarrhoea Outbreak, Sensitize People

Dasmantpur: An 11-member team has been formed by the Health Department to control the outbreak of diarrhoea in Dumbaguda panchayat under Dasmantpur block of Koraput district. The health team is now camping in the remote villages to keep and constant vigil on the situation while providing health care and raising awareness among the natives

The move came following a report published by the leading Odia daily, “Pragativadi”. While one person died at Hatimunda village, 11 others have been taken ill due to diarrhoea and high blood pressure in the last three days. Taking note of the report, the Health Department has formed an 11-member team under the supervision of Dasmantpur CHC Medical Officer Sriram Parida.

Reportedly, a five-member team led by Dr Ashuman Padhi is in the affected Hatimunda village to provide necessary healthcare to the patients and raise awareness among the locals to stay safe. Sources said the health team will camp in the affected village for seven days and provide treatment to the patients at a temporary health camp.

In the meanwhile, a 6-member team led by Mr Parida including BPM Srikant Das, and PHEO Jayram Bisoi, is monitoring the situation in villages bordering Rayagada’s Kashipur block which are Phundaguda, Bhandisila, Dengaguda, Dakribeda and Chikamba, Dumbaguda, & Girligumma panchayats. The Health is reportedly visiting each village to monitor the situation and raise awareness among the people. With the help of ASHA and Anganwadi workers, the health team is also distributing Bleaching powder, ORS packets, and Zinc & Halogen tablets among the people.

Till the last report came in Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Mr Sushant Das had also reached the area to inspect the situation at villages situated on the border of Dasmantapur block adjoining Rayagada’s Kashipur block.