Man strangulates wife to death over family feud in Jharsuguda

Laikera: Laikera police on Wednesday arrested a man for strangulating his wife to death over a family feud. The accused has been identified as Rabi Nayak of Nandamunda village in Jharsuguda district.

The deceased woman is identified as Surubali Nayak. Reports said Rabi and Surubali were at loggerheads over some family matters for some days. The matter took an ugly turn this morning when both had gone to collect mohua flower.

Police sources said Rabi lost his cool and mercilessly strangulated Surubali while she was collecting mohua flowers. The deceased’s body has been seized, police added.

Jharsuguda SDPO Kailash Acharya, Magistrate Tapandev Chakraborty, Sahaspur Police Outpost in charge Nityananda Sahu along with the scientific team have rushed to the spot for investigation. A case has been registered in this connection, police added.