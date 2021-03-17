Odisha Assembly heat reaches Raj Bhawan; BJD MLAs submit memo to Guv

Bhubaneswar: The heat in Odisha Assembly over BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi’s abortive suicide bid in the House has reached Raj Bhawan on Wednesday with the BJD legislators submitting a memorandum to Governor on the issue.

The BJD MLAs marched onto Raj Bhawan holding placards and demanded unconditional apology from Panigrahi over abortive bid to commit suicide inside the august House by drinking sanitizer. They said the BJP legislator must clarify what message he wanted to give to the people of Odisha by such an act.

The proceedings of the state Assembly was disrupted for the fifth day although Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro convened an all party meet in the first session of the state Assembly to break the stalemate. But, neither the BJD, Congress nor BJP legislators heeded to his advice.

The Question Hour like the previous days was washed away in the din created by the legislators over the issues relating to paddy procurement and Subas Panigrahi issue. BJP leader Pradipta Nayak alleged that the Chief Minister must come to the House immediately and resolve the issue so that the proceedings will not be disrupted.

The Congress legislative party leader Narasingha Mishra said the Chief Minister must discuss the issues with the opposition or else it will be deemed as the murder of democracy.

Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain 61 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured so far and added that all the issues involving the farmers are being looked into immediately. He said the suicide bid by BJP MLA Subas Panigrahi is an act to increase TRP.