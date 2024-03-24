Man stabs woman for ‘making fun of him’ in Delhi

Delhi: A man has been arrested by the police for stabbing a woman in broad daylight in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Friday. The incident, which was captured on CCTV and went viral on social media, showed the accused attacking the woman with a knife multiple times.

As reported by News18, authorities identified the accused as Aman, a local resident working as a cook in a paying guest accommodation in the area.

Aman informed the police that students in Mukherjee Nagar often mocked him and labelled him as ‘crazy’. He mentioned that the woman also taunted him, leading him to grab a knife from a nearby vegetable vendor and assault her in anger.

A passerby intervened, preventing the woman from sustaining severe injuries. News Agency ANI stated that the victim was in stable condition and out of danger.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, the suspect is seen sprinting toward the woman. He forcefully pushes her to the ground and proceeds to stab her repeatedly with a knife, approximately four to five times. A bystander on a motorcycle attempts to intervene and apprehend the suspect. Despite the bystander’s efforts, the suspect manages to evade capture and attempts to assault the woman once more. Fortunately, another individual intervenes and prevents further harm. The suspect is then seen trying to escape from the scene. He was later arrested by the police.