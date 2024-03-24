Security beefed up for safe Holi in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure safe Holi celebrations in the Capital city of Bhubaneswar. Around 15 platoons of police forces will be deployed across the city to prevent any untoward incident during the festival of colours.

Static posts will be set up at 31 locations to check nuisance in public places and roads. Similarly, 17 extra mobile patrolling vehicles apart from PCR vans will be deployed during Holi. Extra staff has also been provided to the control room for surveillance and coordination, informed Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.

Strict surveillance will also be done through CCTV cameras and if there are any untoward incidents including clashes, prompt action will be taken by the Commissionerate Police.