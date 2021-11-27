Man Sentenced To 6 Yrs For Raping Physically Challenged Minor Girl
By PragativadiNews
Sundargarh: A Special POCSO court on Saturday awarded 6-year jail and imposed Rs 5,000 fine on a convict for raping a divyang minor girl in 2015.

The convict has been identified as Anil Mahanta. The court also asked the district Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation.

According to reports, Mahanta had raped a divyang minor girl in Sundargarh district and was then arrested and forwarded to the court.

After nearly six years, the court has sentenced him to six years of imprisonment.

