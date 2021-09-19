Man Held For Posing As Cop, Threatening Shop Owner In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Police have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly impersonating a police officer and threatening the owner of a mobile phone repairing shop in the Keonjhar Town area.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar Das, a native of Madhupatna in Cuttack, and presently staying at park line in Keonjhar town.

Identifying himself as the IIC of Town police station accused Sunil Kumar Das gave his mobile phone MI Max-2 for repair at a shop “Mobile Hospital” located near the Park and asked to get it repaired as soon as possible, sources said.

When the mobile shop owner delivered the repaired phone, the accused refused to pay the entire amount and instead asked him to come to police station. Impersonating himself as the IIC of Town PS, the accused also threatened the shop owner with dire consequence.

Following this, the shop owner Rakesh Kumar Nayak lodged a written complaint with the Town Police Station and a case 347/21 under Sections 419, 420, 294, & 506 of the IPC was registered.

Today, the police arrested the accused Sunil Das and forwarded him to the court.