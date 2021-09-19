Huge Cache Of Ganja Seized In Malkangiri; 3 Held

Malkangiri: Police have seized a huge cache of ganja from Surulkanda village under Orkel police limits in Malkangiri district. Besides, three persons have been arrested in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Arun Mazumdar, Bhimsen Madkami, and Raju Madkami of the same locality.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a motor vehicle checkup at Surulkanda-Tentuliguda Chakk and eventually intercepted a motorcycle over suspicion.

On conducting a search, the police found the contraband weighing 216 kgs.

Following the interception, three persons were caught from the spot and have been taken to the police station for interrogation.

Police also seized four mobile phones, ATM cards, and identity cards from the possession of the accused.