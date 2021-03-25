Man attempts suicide over wife’s “extra-marital affair”

Balasore: A man allegedly attempted to end his life after being troubled by suspicion of his wife having an extra-marital affair. The incident has been reported from Soro area of Balasore district.

According to sources, Gangadhar Nayak of Sorisapal village under Oupada police limits doubted his wife suspecting that she was maintaining an affair. The couple also indulged in several arguments over the same.

The couple had been experiencing severe marital discord for the last six months.

Reportedly, Nayak allegedly found a youth in his house and fought with his wife over the same issue. Later, he consumed poison to kill himself.

Neighbours rushed him to a government-run hospital in Oupada and then he was shifted to Soro Community Health Centre (CHC) has his condition worsened.

Upon being alerted, police reached the village and detained Nayak’s wife and the youth.