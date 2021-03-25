One Kendriya Vidyalaya Student Among Fresh Covid Cases In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as four school students– three of a private school and one of Kendriya Vidyalaya-I– have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar, reports said.

The three students of the private school are hostel boarders and have been asked to vacate the hostel. Their swab samples were earlier collected for test after they developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Following this, COVID-19 test of all inmates of the particular hostel will be carried out, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities. If necessary, testing of inmates of four other hostels of the school will be conducted. Besides, the hostels and school campus will be sanitised.

The student of KV-I had appeared for pre-board exams with other students in a classroom. All students present in the classroom and their parents have been asked by school authorities to undergo isolation.

The student of Kendriya Vidyalaya-1 came to school on Saturday to attend an examination, informs Upendra Singh, informed the vice-principal.