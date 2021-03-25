Fire mishap: Elderly woman charred to death

Keonjhar: An elderly woman was charred to death in a fire mishap at Kothaghar village under Patna police limits in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased was identified as Rukmini Mahanta of the village.

According to sources, the mishap took place while Rukmini had set wooden plank on fire to collect mahua flowers near the backyard of her house when her saree came in contact with fire following which she sustained critical burn injuries. She eventually succumbed to death after being unable to save herself.

On being informed Patna police personnel reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.