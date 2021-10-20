Mamita Murder Case: NCW Urges Odisha CM To Sack Minister Dibyashankar Mishra

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken strong cognizance of Kalahandi teacher Mamita Meher’s murder case.

The NCW has written to Odisha DGP to ensure a fair investigation into the case and also urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to sack Minister, Dibyashankar Mishra accused in the murder case.

Chairperson Ms. Rekha Sharma has written to CM Patnaik highlighting that the ministers in the state are using their mighty positions for exploiting and sexually harassing women and also manipulating police investigation in the case.

“The investigation must be accomplished in a time-bound manner. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest,” NCW said.