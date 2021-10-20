CBSE Allows Students To Change Exam City, Centre

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed students to change their city or examination centre, depending on their current area of residence.

A circular issued by the CBSE said, “It has come to the notice of the Board that some students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission and are residing somewhere else.”

“In view of the above, at an appropriate time, CBSE will inform the students to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre Schools will follow the instructions given by CBSE to forward the request to CBSE in an online system,” the circular stated.

The Board has requested all students and schools to remain in touch with the CBSE’s website.

“As soon as the students are informed in this regard they can make the request to their school within the schedule which will be of short duration. No requests after the schedule will be accepted by the Board for change of examination centre city,” the Board said.

On October 18, the CBSE had announced the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 term-1 Board exams 2021-22. CBSE will conduct the first-term Board examinations for classes 10 and 12 offline in November-December. Candidates can check the date sheet on the official website- cbse.gov.in