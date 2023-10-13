Seoul goes purple as it celebrates BTS’ Jimin’s birthday

Seoul: On BTS member Jimin’s birthday, entire Soeul and most of South Korea has been ‘painted purple.’ Fans have been sharing images and videos of the same on the internet.

A new video, which sees Seoul drenched in colour purple, is being widely shared on social media. The said clip also features banners with Jimin’s face on it. The video’s caption read, “Look the entire south Korea turning into Jiminland for celebrate Jimin’s birthday, like this is so wholesome.”