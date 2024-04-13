Major Setback for Delhi Capitals as All-rounder Mitchell Marsh Heads Home Mid-IPL. Here’s Why

In a major setback for the Delhi Capitals, their all-rounder Mitchell Marsh from Australia has sustained an injury in his right hamstring, leading him to return home for treatment.

As per reports, David Warner, another Australian player, hurt his finger while trying to catch a ball during a match against LSG on Friday. He had to undergo scans on his arrival in Ahmedabad due to swelling in his finger.

Marsh was expected to be Australia’s T20 World Cup captain in June. However, his availability for the rest of the season is still uncertain as decisions are yet to be made.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the allrounder was recalled by Cricket Australia after coordination with Delhi Capitals.

Marsh’s highest score in this season has been only 23 against Rajasthan Royals, while he scored a duck in their loss against KKR. Despite this, Marsh has been performing exceptionally well across different formats for the Kangaroos, winning the Allan Border Medal for the most outstanding male Australian cricketer of the year.

Besides Marsh, the Delhi Capitals are also worried about the participation of another veteran Australian opener, David Warner, in their upcoming match against the Gujarat Titans this Wednesday.