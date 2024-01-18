Mahua Moitra Moves Delhi HC Against Notice To Vacate Govt Bungalow

New Delhi: Expelled Lok Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday challenging a notice by the Directorate of Estates to vacate the government bungalow that was allotted to her but was cancelled following her expulsion, as reported by news agency PTI. The eviction notice was issued to Moitra on Tuesday.

The plea of the TMC leader against the eviction notice is scheduled to be heard by Justice Girish Kathpalia shortly. Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 last year, was earlier asked to vacate the house by January 7 after the allotment was cancelled.

She was held guilty of “unethical conduct” and expelled from the House for allegedly accepting gifts and other favours from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for asking questions targeting his business rival Gautam Adani.

Moitra was instructed to vacate the bungalow immediately, which was allotted to her during her tenure as an MP. “Since the eviction notice was issued on Tuesday, a team from the Directorate of Estates will now be dispatched to ensure prompt vacation of the government bungalow,” a source told PTI.

Moitra had been earlier directed to vacate the residence by January 7 following the cancellation of her allotment. On January 8, the DoE issued a notice, giving Moitra three days to respond to why she had not vacated the government accommodation. Another notice followed on January 12.

On January 4, the Delhi High Court advised Moitra to approach the DoE with a request to permit her to continue residing in the government accommodation allocated to her. The court acknowledged exceptional circumstances allowing a resident to overstay for up to six months, subject to certain charges. Click here to read more.