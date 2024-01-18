PM Posts Six Commemorative Postage Stamps Dedicated To Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today released six special commemorative postage stamps dedicated to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple along with an album carrying similar stamps related to Lord Ram.

The six commemorative stamps released today include those of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Ma Shabri- each key figure and symbol associated with Lord Ram’s narrative.

Components of the design of the stamps include the Ram Temple, choupai (the verse) ‘Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari’, the sun, the Saryu River and sculptures in and around the temple.

A gold leaf of sun rays and ‘chaupai’ lend a majestic icon to this miniature sheet, they noted, adding that the five physical elements, sky, air, fire, earth and water, are reflected through various design elements and establish their perfect harmony which is essential for all manifestations.

The book on stamps is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Lord Ram to various societies.

This 48-page book includes stamps issued by over 20 countries including like USA, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia and organisations like the UN.

These countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Czech Republic, Fiji, Gibraltar, Guyana, Grenada, India, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Nepal, New Zealand, Singapore, Srilanka, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Thailand, Togo, United Nations, and the USA.