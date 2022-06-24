Utkal University of Culture hosts ‘Alumni Meet 2022 & Alumni Directory Release Ceremony’

Bhubaneswar: The Utkal University of Culture organized an ‘Alumni Meet 2022 &Alumni Directory Release Ceremony’ under the Mo College Abhijan on Friday. The Mo College Abhijan, a flagship initiative of the Govt of Odisha under the vision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is serving as an important platform for the overall development of Universities and colleges in the state.

Mo College Chairperson, Akash Dasnayak was present on the occasion as the Chief Guest while V.C Prof Byomakesh Tripathy presided over the event. Head of P.G Council Dr. Chakaradhar Behera and faculty of Culture Studies Dr. Ashis Mohapatra also attended the ceremony.

Convenor Dr. Ashis Mohapatra’s gave the welcome address at the outset. Following his brief introduction of the guests, the event began with the recitation of the State Song, ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ by the students of the University. V.C Prof Byomakesh Tripathy felicitated Shri Akash Dasnayak with a painting and Angabastra. It was followed by the release of an Alumni Directory and a PHD Booklet by the esteemed guests on the stage.

Educationist Shri Ashok Kumar Naik and 36 renowned Alumnus were felicitated by Chief Guest Shri Akash Dasnayak and other esteemed guests on the dais.

In his address, Shri Dasnayak said, “I am proud to announce that the Utkal University of Culture is the first University to launch an Alumni Directory which will set an example for other institutions. Mo College Abhijan is a flagship programme of the state govt that is working tirelessly to connect the Alumni to the Alma Mater. One can contribute in many ways to Mo College Abhijan- in intellectual, financial and service modes. So far as this university is concerned, the Alumni can make intellectual contribution to the students by guiding them for their career, offering them assistance in selecting courses of studies and much more.”

In his speech, V.C Prof Byomakesh Tripathy said, “A decision has been taken that every month an Alumni meet will be conducted in the institution. In fact, an Alumni meet is like meeting your own family. Artistes are gifted and those who are serving the art format are making their motherland proud. Alumni are our wealth and Mo College Abhijan is a wonderful initiative that is connecting the Alumni to the Alma Mater.’’

Head of PG Council Dr. Chakaradhar Behera proposed the vote of thanks at the event.