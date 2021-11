Dhenkanal: Vigilance sleuths conducted raid on houses and property of Mahabirod outpost in-charge on allegations of amassing disproportionate assets.

The accused officer has been identified as Samarendra Samal.

According to latest information, simultaneous searches were conducted at his 7 houses and a farmhouse.

The exact amount of Samal’s disproportionate assets will be known after the searches are over, said officials.