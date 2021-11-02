Morning Walk Turns Fatal: Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Case

Mayurbhanj: Tension gripped the locals after a man was killedin a hit-and-run case near Manada chhak under Bangiriposi PS in Mayurbhanj district.

The incident sparked off protests as irate locals blocked NH-49 demanding compensation.

Though details about how the accident occurred is yet to emerge, it is being said that an unknown vehicle mowed down the man while he was out for morning walk near Manada chhak.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.