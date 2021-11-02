T20 WC: Jos Buttler scores first T20I century, England beat Sri Lanka to virtually seal semi-finals berth

Dubai: Jos Buttler scored a sensational maiden T20 international ton on a slow Sharjah surface as England beat a game Sri Lanka by 26 runs to all but secure a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Buttler’s unbeaten 101 – his maiden century in 86 T20 internationals – steered England to 163 for four after being invited to bat first in Sharjah.

England bowlers led by Adil Rashid then combined to bowl out Sri Lanka for 137 in 19 overs and remain unbeaten with four wins in the Super 12 stage to stay top of the group.

Only South Africa and Australia can match their eight points but England already have the cushion of a far superior run rate.