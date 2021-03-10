Maha Shivratri: Know The Significance

New Delhi: Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of the month of Falgun. This year it will be celebrated on March 11. On this auspicious day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshiped by devotees all across the country. They offer dhatura, bel-tree leaves, and plum to the deities.

Maha Shivratri: vrat vidhi

The Maha Shivratri vrat will start on Trayodishi tithi with a Sankalp to observe a full-day fast without any hindrance. Devotees perform puja and seek blessings from Lord Shiva before completing their fasts. As per the Hindu scriptures, the Maha Shivratri puja is performed four times during the night on Chaturdashi. These four times are also known as char pahars and it is believed that performing puja during these timings frees the person from their past sins and blesses them with moksha. It is mandatory to do Shiv Puja during the night only and the parana should be done after sunrise before the Chaturdashi Tithi ends on the next day. Devotees also chant ‘Om Namah Shivay’ 108 times during the puja.

Maha Shivratri is also known as the day when Shiva was united with Shakti. Devotees also showcase jhanki or procession of Shiva-Parvati marriage at many places in North India. It believed that Goddess Parvati was the incarnation of Goddess Sati.

Significance of Shivaratri

Mahashivaratri is the most important festival for the millions of devotees of Lord Shiva. The festival has been accorded a lot of significance in Hindu mythology. It says that a devotee who performs sincere worship of Lord Shiva on the auspicious day of Shivratri is absolved of sins and attains moksha.

The Festival of Mahashivaratri has tremendous significance in Hinduism. According to sacred scriptures, ritual worship of Lord Shiva on Shivratri festival that falls on the 14th day of the dark fortnight in the month of Phalgun pleases Lord Shiva the most. This fact is said to have been declared by Lord Shiva himself when his consort Parvati asked him as to which ritual performed by his devotees pleases him the most.

Even till date, devotees of Lord Shiva perform the ritual worship of Shivratri with care and devotion. They observe day and night fast and give sacred bath to Shiva Linga with honey, milk, water, etc. Hindus consider it extremely auspicious to worship Lord Shiva on a Shivaratri as it is believed that worship of Lord Shiva with devotion and sincerity absolves a devotee of past sins. The devotee reaches the abode of Lord Shanker and lives there happily. He is also liberated from the cycle of birth and death and attains moksha or salvation.

On this day married and unmarried women observe fast and perform Shiva Puja with sincerity to appease Goddess Parvati who is also regarded as ‘Gaura’ – one who bestows marital bliss and long and prosperous married life. Unmarried women also pray for a husband like Lord Shiva who is regarded as the ideal husband.