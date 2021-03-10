UPSC NDA, NA I 2020: Odisha’s Ronit Ranjan Nayak Tops The Exam

Bhubaneswar: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC NDA, NA 2020 final results have been declared. Ronit Ranjan Nayak from Odisha’s Bhadrak district has topped the written examination and interview held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings.

As many as 533 candidates have been shortlisted for the 145th course at NDA and 107th course at Indian Naval Academy or NA.

Hailing from Bachada village in Jagannathpur area of Bhadrak district, Ronit was preparing for the exam at the Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Kolhapur, Maharashtra. His father Rashmi Ranjan Nayak is serving as a Master Chief Petty Officer at INS Hansa, Goa.

The exam was conducted on September 6, 2020 along with the UPSC NDA/ NA II exam. The interview was conducted by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The results were declared on March 6, 2021.

Shortlisted candidates can check the date of the commencement of the courses from the official website of joinindianarmy.nic.in, joinindiannavy.gov.in and careerindianairforce.cdac.in. The marks of the candidates would be published on upsc.gov.in in 15 days from the date of release of results, i.e. by May 21, 2021.