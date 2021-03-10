Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized

Balasore: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch has seized brown sugar weighing over 1 kg 530 gms near Laxmannath Check gate on Odisha- West Bengal border. The cost of the narcotics in the international market is believed to be over Rs 1 crore.

As per reports, a four-member team of STF conducted a raid on NH-16 near Laxmannath Check gate after getting information about the transportation of the brown sugar consignment yesterday.

The contraband was seized from one Munaf Husen of Jhadeswarpur area in Balasore district. The accused has been booked under section 21(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985.

It is pertinent to mention here that the STF has launched a massive crackdown on illegal narcotics trade that seems to be flourishing in several parts of Odisha.

Reportedly, the accused has been forwarded to the court of District & Sessions Judge, Balasore.

So far, the STF has detected seven cases including the above noted case and arrested 7 accused persons. A total of 4 kg 506 gram of brown sugar, 2000 kg ganja and other incriminating materials have been seized during the past two months.