Madhya Pradesh Bans Meat, Egg Sale In The Open

Bhopal: Mohan Yadav was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at Bhopal’s Motilal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Mangubhai C Patel, after which the two Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Dewda and Rajendra Shukla also took oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Ministers of 11 other BJP and NDA-ruled states.

Mr Yadav, who comes from a strong RSS background, also banned the sale of meat and eggs in the open, detailing about the decisions taken at his first state cabinet meeting.

“It has also been decided to act against sale of meat and eggs in the open in accordance with the existing food safety rules related guidelines. The action will happen after proper public awareness measures,” Mr Yadav said.

The Madhya Pradesh government will welcome those going to Ayodhya along the path to the temple of Lord Ram. The government also decided that tendu leaf pluckers will get ₹ 4,000 per bag.

The cabinet also decided to implement the Cyber Tehsil Scheme in all 55 districts of the state from January 1 to facilitate ‘Namantaran’ (transfer of property title) through a single-window facility.

A campaign will be undertaken by the food department, police and local urban bodies to implement the ban on the sale of meat and fish in the open from December 15 to 31, Mr Yadav said.