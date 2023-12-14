Ganja Seized
State

90 Kg Ganja Seized From Car In Koraput, Peddlers Escape

By Itishree Sethy
6

Koraput: Continuing with its crackdown against illegal drug traders, the police seized ganja weighing 90 kg from a car in Koraput district on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Machkund Police conducted a raid in Kadri village in the district and seized the ganja from a car which was transporting the contraband from Andhra Pradesh to Jaypore. However, the peddlers managed to escape from the spot.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the smugglers who have fled from the spot. The peddlers will be held soon, police said.

Itishree Sethy 193 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking