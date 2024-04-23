Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 – A clutter-breaking cult franchise pioneering above all!

Some films indeed come with a destiny of their own. Path breaker in the real sense, such films create an example of success like no one else. Love Sex Aur Dhokha is one such franchise film that is a clutter breaker in the truest sense. While the first part Love Sex Aur Dhokha arrived as shockwaves with the story of love in the times of the camera, now its sequel Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has been released and is keeping the real essence of the franchise intact with its raw and real story that talks about Love in the times of internet. Well, it’s something that is way different from usual movies and this indeed makes the film stand in a league of its own. The film is indeed one of its kind in numerous parameters.

A transgender in a lead role

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 talks about the impact of the internet on different lives. One of the stories talks about Kullu, a migrant trans woman, but her life gets derailed when she is found in an unconscious state after being sexually assaulted and subsequently investigated for sex work. This is the first time that a trans woman has been given a lead role in a film that too in such a relatable and real story backdrop.

Showing metaverse to the world

It’s worth saying, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is a film that is way ahead of its time. While it dwells in the realities of the virtual digital world, it also explores the metaverse. Virtual reality is the future and LSD 2 showcases how it will become a major part of our life. The story of Gamepaapi, a teenage YouTube gamer in the film, ends with creating a virtual personality that has only been imagined by the viewers. This world has never been showcased on the big screens so properly, as we have seen in LSD 2.

A film exploring the online gaming culture of India

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has a story of Gamepaapi, a teenage YouTube gamer, who is sincerely working towards being one of the top

YouTubers in the country. For the first time, the film shows what goes on in the world of YouTube gaming. The life of a gamer is very different from what we usually see. Amid the glitz, glamour, and money, the online gaming culture in India is booming and LSD 2 perfectly captured it in the story.