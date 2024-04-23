Man Found Dead At Railway Tracks In Bolangir

Bolangir: The dead body of a person was recovered from the railway tracks near Rautmunda village under Turekela block in Bolangir district.

The deceased has been identified as Mukund Rana(36), son of Sadhu Rana of Patnagarh.

According to reports, Mukund had gone to Routmunda village with his uncle’s son to attend a marriage. But his dismembered body was recovered from the railway tracks. It is yet to be ascertained whether it is a suicide or a murder case.

Upon getting the information, the RPF officers reached the scene and seized the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered in the police station and a probe into this matter has been initiated.