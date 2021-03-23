Love-Birds Found Hanging From Tree In Kandhamal

Kandhamal: The bodies of a youth couple were found hanging from a tree of Marsapadar forest under Phiringia police station limits in Kandhamal district.

The identities of the deceased persons were not known immediately.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the lifeless bodies of the youth and the young woman and alerted the police about the same.

Cops reached the spot and sent the bodies to Phulbani Sadar Mahakuma Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation has been initiated in this regard.

Though the actual reason behind the death remained unknown, it is being suspected that they might have committed suicide after being unable to secure permission from their families for marriage.