Anti-Social Gang Busted In Bargarh, 6 Held

Bargarh: Police claimed to have busted an “anti-social” gang and arrested six of its members for being allegedly involved in several criminal activities.

According to available information, miscreants looted one Mohammad Mosin recently, following which, he lodged a complaint with the local police.

On the basis of the FIR, police initiated an investigation and after pertinent efforts, cops managed to nab the six accused persons.

After a thorough search, police seized cash amounting to Rs 3.33 lakhs, fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 33,500, a pistol, a knife, and a pulsar bike from them.

On being questioned, the accused persons revealed that the counterfeit money came from Uttar Pradesh. A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and the accused persons were forwarded to court, sources informed.