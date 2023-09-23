Loan Fraud Case Against Sambad/EML: EOW Records Statements Of 3 Complainants

Bhubaneswar: Further intensifying the investigation into the bank loan fraud case against Sambad/Eastern Media Limited, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch today recorded statements of three complainants.

According to EOW, the statements of three complainants were recorded under Section 164 of CrPC.

So far, 24 persons have come forward and reported in writing that they have been subjected to loan fraud by the media house, the EOW said.

During its investigation, EOW found out that the loan fraud was committed by Sambad/Eastern Media Limited (EML) using criminal intimidation, cheating and forgery.

After some of the victims alleged that the company had manipulated salary figures and not deposited their dues in the EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organization) and ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation), information is being called for from both the organisations, the EOW added.