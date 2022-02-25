Let Us Sit Down At Negotiation Table To Stop People Dying: Ukraine Prez

Kiyv: Amid escalating tensions over Russia’s military actions in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested to Russian President Vladimir Putin that they sit down at the negotiation table.

“I would like to address the president of Russia once again … let us sit down at the negotiation table to stop people dying,” Zelenskyy said in a video address, Sputnik News Agency reported.

The Ukraine President also said he will talk to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

“Today at 10.30 am at the entrances to Chernihiv, Hostomel and Melitopol there were heavy fighting. People died. Next time I’ll try to move the war schedule to talk to #MarioDraghi at a specific time. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to fight for its people,” Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

He also said that Sweden has provided military, technical and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. “Grateful to @SwedishPM for her effective support. Building an anti-Putin coalition together!” he said in another tweet.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had said earlier in the day that Moscow is ready for negotiations on Kyiv at any moment.

“We are ready for negotiations. At any moment, as soon as the armed forces of Ukraine respond to the call of our president (Vladimir Putin), stop resisting and lay down their arms. No one is going to attack them, no one is going to oppress them, let them return to their families,” Lavrov said.

Zelenskyy also criticized some European countries for not being fast enough in extending assistance to Ukraine amid tensions.