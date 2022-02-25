Hemananda Biswal, Former Chief Minister Of Odisha, No More

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal passed away due to illness on Friday. He was the first Tribal chief Minister of Odisha.

Informing the matter, Biswal’s daughter Sunita said that the Ex-CM breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar during treatment.

Biswal was a leader of the Indian National Congress, was in office from 7 December 1989 to 5 March 1990 and again from 6 December 1999 to 5 March 2000.

He was elected as an MP from the Sundargarh constituency in 2009.

He was also elected to the Odisha Legislative as an MLA six times from Laikera constituency in the Jharsuguda district.