Mahashivratri 2022: Check BMC’s Guidelines For Celebration At Lingaraj Temple

Bhubaneswar: After assessing the current COVID-19 scenario, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Friday issued a set of guidelines to be followed during the celebration of Mahashivratri at Lingaraj Temple in the state capital on the 1st of March.

As per the fresh guidelines, the concerned Sebayats (servitors) of the temple shall perform their religious rites on the day of Mahashivratri i.e on 01.03.2022 as usual by observing COVID appropriate behavior like proper wearing of masks, social distancing, and hand hygiene.

The devotees are allowed for the darshan of Lord Lingaraj from ‘Singhadwar’ to ‘Aadda Kathha’ on the occasion. However, there will be no Puja during the darshan of Lord Lingaraj near ‘Aadda Katha’ by the devotees on the day of Mahashivratri.

Sahanmela darshan/ Garvagruha darshan will not be allowed on Mahashivratri Day. And, the devotees shall have to maintain social distance at all times during the events.

The temple authority shall ensure that only that many devotees are allowed inside the temple premises so that social distancing of 6 Ft is maintained at all times. All the devotees shall have to wear Masks appropriately at all times during the occasion.

Provision of Handwashing/hand sanitizer for the devotees are to be ensured by the temple authority. Spitting inside & outside the premises and chewing of PAN /Ghutka is strictly prohibited, the BMC said.

The person with SARI / ILI-like symptoms shall not be allowed to the temple. Other vulnerable groups of people such as people with co-morbidities, old age persons, pregnant women, or children below 12 years of age should avoid the event.

Any Kind of Mela/Congregation of temporary vendors which will cause gathering is strictly prohibited outside the Temple Premises so as to avoid crowding. The stipulations shall have to be followed scrupulously by all concerned without any deviation, the BMC said.

The Odisha Government has authorised the Municipal Commissioners to put stipulations for entry of devotees into religious institutions. After assessing the current COVID scenario, the above-mentioned stipulations have been imposed by the civic body for the celebration of – Mahashivratri on 1st March 2022.