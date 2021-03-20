Laughter Yoga: Health With Happiness

Bhubaneswar: Laughter Yoga is an innovative idea that anyone can laugh for no reason. Simple laughter exercises are combined with gentle, yogic breathing as a form of stress management and physical fitness. The concept for Laughter Yoga was developed in 1995 by a Western-trained medical doctor in India: Madan Kataria, and his wife, Madhuri, a yoga teacher. It is based on the idea that the body doesn’t know the difference between a real laugh or a simulated laugh, so you get all the same physiological health benefits by faking it until it becomes real.

Here are some surprising benefits you must know about laughter yoga.

1.LOWERS BLOOD PRESSURE

People who lower their blood pressure, even those who start at normal levels, will reduce their risk of stroke and heart attack. So grab the Sunday paper, flip to the funny pages, and enjoy your laughter medicine.

2. REDUCES STRESS HORMONE LEVELS

By reducing the level of stress hormones, you’re simultaneously cutting the anxiety and stress that impact your body. Additionally, the reduction of stress hormones may result in higher immune system performance.

3. WORKS YOUR ABS

One of the benefits of laughter is that it can help you tone your abs. When you are laughing, the muscles in your stomach expand and contract, similar to when you intentionally exercise your abs. Meanwhile, the muscles you are not using to laugh are getting an opportunity to relax. Add laughter to your ab routine and make getting a toned tummy more enjoyable.

4. IMPROVES CARDIAC HEALTH

Laughter is a great cardio workout, especially for those who are incapable of doing other physical activity due to injury or illness. It gets your heart pumping and burns a similar amount of calories per hour as walking at a slow to moderate pace. So, laugh your heart into health.

5. BOOSTS T-CELLS

T-cells are specialized immune system cells just waiting in your body for activation. When you laugh, you activate T-cells that immediately begin to help you fight off sickness. Next time you feel a cold coming on, add chuckling to your illness prevention plan.

6. TRIGGERS THE RELEASE OF ENDORPHINS

Endorphins are the body’s natural painkillers. By laughing, you can release endorphins, which can help ease chronic pain and make you feel good all over.

7. PRODUCES A GENERAL SENSE OF WELL-BEING

Laughter can increase your overall sense of well-being. It has been found that people who have a positive outlook on life tend to fight diseases better than people who tend to be more negative. So smile, laugh, and live longer!