Last Date For OJEE Application Submission, Fees Payment Extended

Bhubaneswar: The application submission date for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 has been extended once again, informed OJEE Chairman on Tuesday.

As per the latest notification, the last date for submission of online application forms for B. Tech. Course (Special OJEE) has been extended to August 17 (11:59 pm).

The last date for making the necessary payment of fees has also been extended till August 18 (11.59 PM).

Earlier, the last date to apply for OJEE was extended from July 30 to August 2.

The Odisha government has now added 9 new places within the State to the existing places for online examination centres. With this, OJEE – 2021 is going to be conducted in all 30 districts of the State.

The nine new places include- Bhawanipatna, Nabarangpur, Boudh, Nuapada, Deogarh, Puri, Kendrapara, Malkangiri, and Sonepur.

Three places outside Odisha- Patna, Ranchi, and Kolkata- have also been added for the conduct of OJEE 2021.

OJEE is conducted for admissions into various B.Pharm/MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, Integrated MBA, and lateral entry to B.Tech, B.Pharma courses both in government and private universities as well as colleges in Odisha.