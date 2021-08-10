Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 223 Positive Cases Detected, 204 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 223 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 223 COVID-19 positive cases, 52 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 171 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 204 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 102,490 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,828 are active cases while 98,695 persons have recovered and 946 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.